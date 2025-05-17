ISIS Pune case: 2 fugitives caught at Mumbai airport

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two fugitives, Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh (alias Diaperwala) and Talha Khan, linked to the ISIS sleeper module involved in a 2023 case concerning the creation and testing of IEDs in Pune, Maharashtra. The two suspects were intercepted at Mumbai International Airport’s Terminal 2 by the Bureau of Immigration while attempting to re-enter India from Jakarta, Indonesia, where they had been hiding. Following their detention, the NIA formally arrested them in connection with a larger conspiracy involving ISIS operatives.

These men had evaded authorities for over two years and were declared wanted with non-bailable warrants issued against them by the NIA Special Court in Mumbai. The agency had also announced a reward of ?3 lakh each for information leading to their capture. The case involves ten accused individuals in total, eight of whom are already in custody. The charges stem from a planned terror conspiracy aiming to destabilize India by inciting violence and promoting ISIS’s objective of establishing Islamic rule through acts of terror.

The NIA revealed that Shaikh and Khan were involved in making IEDs at a rented house in Kondhwa, Pune, and had conducted a bomb-making workshop and a controlled explosion test between 2022 and 2023. All ten accused have been chargesheeted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act, and IPC. The investigation reflects NIA’s ongoing efforts to dismantle ISIS networks and prevent terrorist activities in India.