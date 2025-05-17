Facebook Romance Ends in Illegal Entry: 3 Bangladeshi Women Held in Delhi

In a significant operation against illegal immigration, Delhi’s North West District Police Foreigners Cell arrested three Bangladeshi women living unlawfully in the Mahendra Park area. The crackdown followed detailed surveillance and technical tracking, sparked by a Facebook reel posted by one suspect. The video inadvertently showed a recognizable ice cream cart and surrounding buildings, helping police narrow down the location by scanning nearly 50 lanes. Early on May 15, officers apprehended the primary suspect, who was presenting as a transgender person under the alias Deepa.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhisham Singh revealed that the main accused admitted to forming a romantic relationship with an Indian man through Facebook. This man then facilitated her illegal entry into India via the West Bengal border, after which they moved to Delhi and began cohabiting in rented accommodation. Acting on additional intelligence, police detained two more Bangladeshi women who initially posed as Indian citizens married to local men. However, inconsistencies in their accounts and checks of their phones and belongings revealed their true identities.

Police recovered two smartphones with the banned IMO app, used to communicate with contacts in Bangladesh, and a basic keypad phone. Under sustained questioning, all three women confessed to entering India illegally through the Hili and Benapur border routes and travelling to Delhi by train. They had been living under false names in live-in relationships with Indian men. The women have been handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in RK Puram for deportation, while further investigations are ongoing to identify those who may have supported or sheltered them.