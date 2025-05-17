J-K: SIA raids 11 sites in sleeper cell crackdown

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted extensive raids at 11 locations across Central and North Kashmir as part of its ongoing crackdown on sleeper cell modules. This operation follows a similar series of raids in South Kashmir earlier in the week. The searches were carried out under legal authorisation from a competent court and took place in the presence of Executive Magistrates.

Authorities reported seizing significant incriminating materials during the raids and detaining several suspects for further questioning. The preliminary investigation indicates that these individuals were actively involved in terrorist conspiracies, spreading anti-India narratives, and attempting to incite public disorder, communal tensions, and disaffection against the state.

The SIA emphasized its commitment to protecting national security and maintaining public order by continuing to take strong action against secessionist and terrorist elements. The agency also highlighted that many individuals being monitored for online radicalisation are between 18 and 22 years old, urging parents, teachers, and peers to stay alert to concerning behaviour and report it to authorities when necessary for early intervention and counselling.