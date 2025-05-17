Haryana Travel Vlogger Jyoti Malhotra Held for Spying for Pakistan

A popular travel vlogger and YouTuber from Haryana, Jyoti Malhotra—known online as “Desi-Indo-Joe”—was arrested in Hisar on charges of spying for Pakistan. Authorities allege that she maintained regular contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives and passed on sensitive information using encrypted apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat. She had traveled frequently, including to Pakistan in 2023 after obtaining a visa through commission agents, where she met a man named Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, who worked at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and connected her to intelligence operatives.

Investigators revealed that Jyoti developed an intimate relationship with one of the operatives and even traveled to Bali with him. She was arrested under charges related to the Official Secrets Act and the Indian Penal Code, and her case has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing in Hisar. Alongside Jyoti, five others have been arrested in connection with the espionage network, including Guzala, a widow from Punjab, who was allegedly lured with promises of marriage and used for financial transfers linked to the spy ring. Guzala later involved her friend Banu Nasrina in the operation as well.

Other individuals arrested include Yameen Mohammed, who helped with money and visa arrangements; Devinder Singh Dhillon, who allegedly filmed Indian military areas; and Arman from Nuh, who provided SIM cards, handled cash transfers, and attended India’s Defence Expo 2025 reportedly at the direction of Pakistani handlers. Investigating agencies believe the network deliberately targeted emotionally and financially vulnerable individuals, exploiting them through promises of love, money, and marriage as part of a larger cross-border espionage plot.