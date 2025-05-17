Telangana: 20 Maoists Held in Mulugu; Arms and Grenades Recovered

In a significant development, Telangana police arrested 20 members of the banned CPI (Maoist) group in Mulugu district and seized a large cache of arms and ammunition. The arrests occurred during coordinated search operations and patrols on May 16 and 17 across Venkatapuram, Wazeedu, and Kannaigudem police station areas. Among those detained were one division committee member and five area committee members. The police action followed intelligence reports that Maoists were fleeing from Karregutta hills, on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, due to ongoing operations by the CRPF and Chhattisgarh police.

Authorities stated that the arrested Maoists were involved in several violent activities, including ambushes, attacks on security personnel, and killings of civilians suspected of being police informants in both Telangana and Chhattisgarh. During the crackdown, police recovered a wide array of weapons including three 5.56 mm INSAS rifles, four 7.62 mm SLRs, one .303 rifle, four 8 mm rifles, two live grenades, and multiple magazines. Investigations revealed that the group had planted IEDs in the Karregutta forest area to deter security forces and maintain control over the region, even issuing warnings to local villagers.

The arrests followed the conclusion of Operation ‘Black Forest,’ a 21-day joint offensive by Telangana and Chhattisgarh forces, which ended on May 11. The operation resulted in the killing of 31 Maoists, including 16 women, and the seizure of nearly 450 IEDs, two tonnes of explosives, and various firearms. Authorities view these actions as a major blow to Maoist strongholds along the border, significantly weakening their operational capabilities in the region.