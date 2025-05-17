NEET-UG 2025: Madras HC halts result declaration temporarily

The Madras High Court has temporarily halted the announcement of NEET-UG 2025 results following a petition filed by thirteen students who demanded a re-examination. These students, who took the exam at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya CRPF School in Avadi on May 4, cited severe disruptions due to a power outage caused by heavy rain and strong winds. The disruption left them without electricity or backup power from around 3 PM to 4:15 PM, forcing them to continue the exam in dim lighting. Rainwater also entered the hall, prompting a mid-exam relocation for many students.

The petitioners, represented by advocate T Saikrishnan, argued that no extra time was granted to the 464 students at the centre despite the disruption, putting them at a disadvantage. They claimed the incident caused mental stress and affected their ability to complete the paper. Though the students sent a representation to the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the same day requesting a re-test, they received no response. Justice V Lakshminarayanan passed the interim order and asked the NTA and National Medical Commission (NMC) to respond by June 2, with further hearings scheduled afterward.

The students contended that NEET, being a national-level competitive exam, must guarantee fairness and equal opportunity. They argued the disruption violated their rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, as even a small disadvantage could harm rankings and future prospects. They blamed the authorities for failing to provide proper infrastructure or anticipate weather-related challenges during such a critical test. NEET-UG 2025 results were expected by mid-June, similar to last year when they were released on June 4.