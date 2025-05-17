Delhi sees rain, heatwave relief follows

Delhi experienced a welcome break from the intense heat on Friday as light rains and thunderstorms swept across parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted this change in weather and expects similar conditions to continue on Saturday. According to IMD official Akhil Srivastava, temperatures may drop to around 37 to 39°C due to the rainfall and thunderstorm activity.

The IMD has also forecast continued thunderstorm activity and rain across several regions of the country over the next five days. Southern states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka are likely to experience persistent showers accompanied by gusty winds. Central India is expected to see similar weather conditions, while parts of Northeastern India will continue receiving rainfall throughout the period.

Meanwhile, regions in Eastern India—particularly Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh—will remain hot and humid. Northwestern parts of the country may face a combination of thunderstorms and heatwaves. Authorities have advised people to stay alert due to the risk of severe weather, especially where high temperatures and storms may coincide. A warning was also issued for Uttarakhand, where severe weather was expected within 24 hours.