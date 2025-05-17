India-Pakistan Peace Spurs Tourist Surge in Himachal

With tensions between India and Pakistan easing, Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a resurgence in tourism. The return to normalcy, combined with rising temperatures in the plains and pleasant weather in the hills, has drawn tourists back to the region. Locals and stakeholders in the travel industry, who previously faced losses due to the geopolitical unrest, are now optimistic about a busy and profitable summer season.

Tourists and workers alike are expressing relief. Maqsood, a Kashmiri porter at Shimla Railway Station, noted how tourism had stalled during the border tensions but has now rebounded in recent days. Visitors like Vishwanath from Maharashtra and Sneha from Pune shared that the improved situation allowed them to travel freely and enjoy destinations like Shimla, Kullu, and Manali. They praised the peaceful environment, friendly locals, and scenic beauty of Himachal, encouraging others to visit without fear.

Local tourism operators are also hopeful. Sandeep Verma, a taxi driver, acknowledged the temporary setbacks but emphasized national pride and the courage of Indian forces for restoring peace. He said business is recovering quickly and expressed confidence in a successful tourist season, with June being a peak month. The overall mood in Himachal is now upbeat, as the state prepares for a thriving summer driven by domestic tourism.