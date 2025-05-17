AIMPLB to Hold Statewide Protest in Telangana Against Waqf Amendment Act

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced statewide protests across Telangana in opposition to the recently passed amendments to the Waqf Act, which it claims are discriminatory and unconstitutional. In a statement issued on Saturday, the Board accused the ruling party of pushing the amendments through Parliament using its majority, ignoring the will of millions of Muslims and minority groups. AIMPLB said the changes are part of a deliberate attempt to seize and dismantle Muslim Waqf properties and violate fundamental rights protected by the Indian Constitution.

The Board stated that the amended Waqf Act infringes on Articles 14, 15, 25, 26, and 29 of the Constitution by stripping the Muslim community of the right to manage their religious endowments. It criticized the revised procedures for appointing members to the Central Waqf Council and State Waqf Boards, saying they reduce community autonomy. AIMPLB also objected to a new provision requiring a donor (wagif) to be a practicing Muslim for five years, calling it inconsistent with both constitutional values and Islamic principles. The Board argued that while other religious communities retain control over their religious properties, Muslims are being unfairly targeted.

AIMPLB revealed that both oral and written objections were submitted to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), including around 50 million emails from the Muslim community rejecting the amendments, but these were allegedly ignored. The Board has now challenged the amendments in the Supreme Court and plans to launch a three-month, nationwide peaceful campaign, starting in Telangana. This campaign will include religious and political leaders, civil society members, and other minority groups, and will remain within legal and constitutional boundaries. Meanwhile, the Union Government has defended the amendments in the Supreme Court, claiming they do not infringe on fundamental rights.