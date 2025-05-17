Messi, Argentina Likely to Play in Kerala; Date Awaited, Says Sponsor

Amid growing doubts about Lionel Messi and the Argentina national football team playing in Kerala, match sponsor and Reporter Broadcasting MD Anto Augustine has clarified that the game is still on, though the date is yet to be finalized by the Argentine Football Association (AFA). Addressing the media in Wayanad, Augustine denied reports that Argentina had pulled out and emphasized that the payment is due only after the AFA confirms the date. He also stressed that it is the Kerala government’s responsibility to provide the required FIFA-standard stadium and accommodation, and that preparations are underway with support from Sports Minister V Abdurahiman.

However, conflicting information has emerged. After Argentina released its fixtures for the year, it became clear that Messi would not be visiting Kerala in 2025. Minister Abdurahiman publicly stated that it is the sponsor’s responsibility to arrange the team’s visit by fulfilling financial commitments. Notably, the Minister had earlier announced Messi’s scheduled arrival during a press conference, and the next day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had hailed the event as a significant achievement for the CPI(M)-led government. Despite this, the state government has not received any official communication about the cancellation of the Argentina team’s visit.

In the midst of this confusion, allegations of financial misconduct have surfaced. The All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association (AKGSMA) accused a group of orchestrating a scam by collecting money under false pretenses, claiming it was for hosting Messi and the Argentine team. Association leaders K. Surendran, Adv. S. Abdul Nasser, and C.V. Krishnadas have submitted a letter to Chief Minister Vijayan demanding a probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds. The uncertainty surrounding Messi’s arrival has now sparked both public concern and calls for official investigation.