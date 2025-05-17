Class 12 Results: 18 Schools Record 0% Pass Rate

Despite an impressive 85.66% overall pass rate in the HBSE Class 12 board exams for 2025, a concerning issue has surfaced in Haryana’s education system — 18 schools recorded a 0% pass rate. This has prompted alarm within the state’s education authorities. In response, the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) compiled a list of the 100 worst-performing schools, including both government and private institutions, and submitted it to the Directorate of Education for urgent action.

A detailed review of the district-wise performance showed that many schools failed to even meet the basic 35% pass mark. In one notable case, a school with 13 students saw not a single student clear the exam. HBSE Chairman Dr. Pawan Kumar noted that many of the schools with zero results had only one or two students appearing. He emphasized that such dismal outcomes required immediate corrective steps and in-depth investigation.

The Board has recommended disciplinary action against the staff of the underperforming schools and submitted a full report to the Ministry of Education. Dr. Kumar highlighted the need for targeted interventions like compulsory teacher training, better student engagement, and stronger parent-teacher communication. He stressed that identifying the underlying reasons for poor performance is critical, urging educators to not only improve teaching strategies but also reconnect with students’ academic and emotional needs.