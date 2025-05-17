Southwest Monsoon Advances Over South Bay, Andaman Islands

The Southwest Monsoon has continued its progress, now advancing over additional parts of the south Arabian Sea, Maldives, Comorin region, south Bay of Bengal, the remaining sections of the Andaman Islands and Andaman Sea, as well as portions of the eastcentral Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to further extend into more regions, including parts of the central and northeast Bay of Bengal and additional areas in the south Arabian Sea, Maldives, and Comorin zone over the next three to four days.

Meanwhile, temperatures have surged to around 45°C in parts of northwest India. IMD Scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar noted that states like Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are expected to continue experiencing heatwave conditions for the next few days. Delhi has also been issued a yellow alert due to high temperatures. However, relief is on the horizon, with light rainfall expected around May 20–22, which may help cool temperatures in the capital.

On Friday, parts of Delhi experienced showers, bringing some respite from the scorching heat. IMD forecasts suggest that rainfall and thunderstorms will persist across several regions of the country over the next five days. Akhil Srivastava from IMD stated that thunderstorms could develop in Delhi during the evening on both Friday and Saturday, potentially lowering temperatures to 37–39°C.