“Don’t be afraid. You will not get infected by the coronavirus,” Ex-minister eats raw fish during a press conference. Watch

Former Sri Lankan fisheries minister, Dilip Wedaarachchi, eats a raw fish during a press conference in Colombo to encourage seafood sales in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Fish sales decreased after a major coronavirus disaster emerged in the Central Fish Market in the outskirts of Colombo in October.

During a press conference, Dilip Wedaarachchi took a bite of a raw fish and urged people to eat seafood, adding that consuming fish will not cause Covid-19 infection. “Our people who are in the fisheries industry cannot sell their fish. People of this country are not eating fish,” Dilip Wedaarachchi said. “I brought this fish to show you. I am making an appeal to the people of this country to eat this fish. Don’t be afraid. You will not get infected by the coronavirus,” he added.