DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternationalHealth

“Don’t be afraid. You will not get infected by the coronavirus,” Ex-minister eats raw fish during a press conference. Watch

Nov 18, 2020, 10:54 pm IST

Former Sri Lankan fisheries minister, Dilip Wedaarachchi, eats a raw fish during a press conference in Colombo to encourage seafood sales in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Fish sales decreased after a major coronavirus disaster emerged in the Central Fish Market in the outskirts of Colombo in October.

During a press conference, Dilip Wedaarachchi took a bite of a raw fish and urged people to eat seafood, adding that consuming fish will not cause Covid-19 infection. “Our people who are in the fisheries industry cannot sell their fish. People of this country are not eating fish,” Dilip Wedaarachchi said. “I brought this fish to show you. I am making an appeal to the people of this country to eat this fish. Don’t be afraid. You will not get infected by the coronavirus,” he added.

Tags
Nov 18, 2020, 10:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button