Watch: Priests walked over married women lying on floor to bless them with kids

A traditional fair in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district witnessed a bizarre ritual when over 200 married women yearning to conceive lay on the ground and a group of priests walked on their backs beseeching the blessings from a local Goddess.

While a doctor called it ‘inhumane’, the temple authorities stated that several women have been blessed with children with this ritual. Besides, the ‘Madhai Mela’, organized to worship goddess Angaarmoti, witnessed thousands of devotees without adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

All of during pandemic, as people mock at social distancing norms and the mandate of wearing masks. The videos and photos of the event show none of them wearing masks despite police presence. Most of these people are from tribal communities and have been practicing this since decades believing that the ritual brings blessings for the women desiring to have a child.