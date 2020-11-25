Delhi’s air quality is becoming worsened…May soon hit the severe zone…

The city’s air quality index (AQI) was at 379, in “very poor” zone, according to the 24-hour rolling average of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings at 4pm. On Monday, the AQI was in the same range but with a low reading of 302. Government agencies says that the air quality can probably enter the “severe” zone soon.

AQI of 201-300 is considered “poor”, a reading of 301-400 is in “very poor” zone, along with respiratory illnesses, especially in children and those exposed to the bad air. An AQI of 400-500 is considered “severe”, posing serious health issues.

“A western disturbance affecting the Western Himalayan region has had its impact on Delhi as well. Winds were easterly till afternoon; they carried moisture. So increase in air pollution levels is due to local factors and a reduction in wind speed. The air quality may touch severe levels tomorrow. However, we expect an improvement from November 26, when the wind speed is likely to pick up after the passing of the western disturbance,” VK Soni, head of the environment monitoring research centre of the India Meteorological Department said.

“The main local sources of air pollution in Delhi during winters are vehicular emissions, construction activities and waste burning. In this critical period, when weather is not favourable, we have to strictly enforce measures to control these local sources so that Delhi’s local sources are controlled,” Radha Goyal, deputy director of the Indian Pollution Control Association said.