Weather Forecast in Delhi: Much improvement in air quality. Read more!!!

Delhi’s air quality improved to the ”moderate” category on Friday morning due to favorable wind speed and is likely to get even better. The city’s air quality index (AQI), which was 302 at 4 pm yesterday, improved to 131 by 9 am today.

Stronger winds and a drastic reduction in the contribution of stubble burning were two major reasons for cleaner skies over Delhi. V K Soni, the head of the India Meteorological Department’s environment research centre, said the wind speed remained favorable throughout the night, leading to a better-than-predicted situation.

IMD said, “Usually, winds remain calm at night. On Thursday night, favorable wind speed (8-12 kmph) led to better dispersion conditions,” he said. The maximum wind speed is predicted to be 14 kmph today.” The minimum temperature is 10.2 degrees Celsius today. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius, the weather department said. Calm winds and low temperatures trap pollutants close to the ground, while favorable wind speed helps in their dispersion.