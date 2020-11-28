Virus Updates!!! 27,100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Russia. Read more!!!

DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSHospitality

Nov 28, 2020, 02:47 pm IST

Russia recorded 27,100 new corona virus cases today, including 7,320 in Moscow, taking the national total to 2,242,633 since the pandemic began.

Russia has reported 1,733,440 total cases, the fourth-most globally. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “The trend is alarming.” “Additional measures are being taken to limit the spread, but it’s “early” to discuss imposing a broad lockdown.” Health authorities declared an investigation last month of the deaths of 13 patients in a single Rostov-on-Don hospital due to a lack of oxygen, while social media posts from clinics around the country show the ill crowded into corridors due to a lack of facilities.

The poll of 1,601 Russians showed a growing number of people expect to get sick and that 61% doubted official statistics on the number of ill.

