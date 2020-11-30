Stunning blue dragon-like sea creature spotted on a beach. Take a look

A sea beast known as “the most beautiful killer in the ocean” spotted on an African beach. The creatures, known as blue dragons, were found on Fish Hoek Beach near Cape Town in South Africa by a local grandmother out for a walk along the sand. The rare blue dragon has been found washed up on a beach in Cape Town.

Maria Wagener said she was strolling on the coast when she spotted more than 20 of the Smurf-like sea slugs, which look like a cross between a lizard, an octopus, and a bird. “I probably would have put them back in the sea if I’d had something to lift them — but no, I didn’t touch them!” she told the outlet. “I pick up starfish all the time and put them back into the sea but I had a feeling that these would have a sting.” Blue dragons feed on deadly Portuguese man o’ war and other venomous aquatic critters then process their cells to zap predators with an even stronger sting, which can cause nausea, pain, and vomiting.

