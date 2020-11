Manju Warrier has conquered the mind of people with her singing. Our Lady Superstar Manju Warrier came to singing after a long interval in cinema.

This time, Manju sang a different song, Kim..Kim..Kim .. for the sci-fi movie Jack and Jill directed by Santosh Sivan.

The song sung by Manju has become a trend on YouTube. This is a song from ‘Vaikom MP’.