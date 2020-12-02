“Nobody can take Bollywood out of Mumbai”; UP to develop a new film city

Maharashtra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is trying to set up another film city in the northern part of the country. He was the center of criticism by leaders of Maharashtra for attempting to take away ‘a slice of Bollywood’ to the northern state of India. Adityanath in a press meet said, “Nobody is taking anything away. This is an open competition. Whoever can give social security and a conducive atmosphere for working will get business.”

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said it is not easy to shift Mumbai’s film city to another place.“The film industry in south India is also big, there’re film cities in West Bengal & Punjab too. Will Yogi Ji also visit these places & talk to directors/artists there or is he going to do so only in Mumbai?” Raut said. “Cinema lovers have settled this vast world with their hard work and this internal process has been going on for a hundred years. The leaders should not be in the disposition to shift or save it,” Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam in a terse message said.

