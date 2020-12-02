India Vs Australia 3rd ODI: India beat Australia

Team India has defeated Australia in the third and last One Day International at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. India defeated hosts Australia by 13 runs.

After winning the toss team India opted to bat first. Earlier India set a fighting total of 303 by losing 5 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. The chase of Australia has ended at 289 runs in 49.3 overs.

India has scored 302 runs losing 5 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. The last 100 of India came off just 51 balls, in comparison to first coming in 118 balls and second coming in 130 balls. Indian skipper Virat Kohli has cored 63 in 78 balls and Shubman Gill scored 33 runs. Haridk Pandya finished with 92 off 76 – an innings featuring seven fours and a six. Ravindra Jadeja hitted a quickfire fifty and remaining unbeaten on 66 off 50 with five fours and three sixes.

Australia has already won the three-match series against India by winning the first two matches.