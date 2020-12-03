Burevi cyclone: 217 relief camps opened in Thiruvananthapuram district

Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of cyclone Burevi, 217 relief camps have been opened in the Thiruvananthapuram district. 15,840 people were evacuated from high-risk areas to relief camps. There are 163 relief camps in the Kottayam district. Several steps have been taken to evacuate people in case of emergency in Idukki.

Meanwhile, a review meeting convened by the Chief Minister in Thiruvananthapuram will be convened to assess the situation and discuss preparations for cyclone Burevi. Top officials of the Land, Air Force, and Navy attended the meeting. The meteorological office said the cyclone had reached 310 km off the coast of Kanyakumari. It is said to have at a distance of 110 km from the Pamban Bridge. Currently, the wind is blowing at a speed of 70 to 80 kmph. In some cases, it can reach up to 90 km, the report said.

