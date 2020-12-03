“Global Teacher Prize 2020”; Indian teacher wins the title worth $1 million !!!

Ranjitsinh Disale, an Indian teacher, has been designated as the winner of the $1 million Global Teacher Prize 2020, in collaboration with UNESCO. The teacher who is a native of Maharashtra transformed the life prospects of young girls at the Zilla Parishad Primary School, Paritewadi, Solapur, Maharashtra, India.Disale made the remarkable statement that he will share half the prize money with his companions, the top ten finalists, resulting in the other nine finalists acquiring just over US$55,000 each.Disale was selected from over 12,000 nominations and applications from over 140 countries around the world.

This is the foremost moment in the Global Teacher Prize’s six-year history that the overall winner has shared the prize money with other finalists. Now in its 6th year, the award founded by the Varkey Foundation was established in Dubai in 2014 under the sponsorship of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai. The Global Teacher Prize, promoted in Dubai, becomes a present to the world as London is the first of the recent host cities.

Founder of the Global Teacher Prize, Sunny Varkey, said: “We’d like to thank Sheikh Mohammed for creating such a powerful platform to celebrate the world’s teachers. Nurtured in Dubai over the last six years, the global teacher prize ceremony has become a great gift to the world as London becomes the first of the new host cities, spreading its message into every corner of the globe. He added, “Congratulations to Ranjitsinh Disale for winning the Global Teacher Prize 2020. By sharing the prize money you teach the world the importance of giving. I now encourage you to use this platform to give all teachers a voice. There is not a moment to lose as it will fall on young people to find solutions to problems that their parents and grandparents have lacked the will to solve, including climate change, conflict, and global pandemics. We must equip young people with an education that will help them build a better tomorrow and that always starts by listening to teachers.”