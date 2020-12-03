The Saudi Aviation Club announced the postponement of ‘International Airshow 2021’ !!!

Saudi Arabia; The Saudi Aviation Club declared the postponement of the second international expo for aviation and space, the Saudi International Airshow, scheduled to take place at Riyadh-based Al Thimama airport in early 2021. This was due to the organizers’ enthusiasm to guarantee the protection of participants and visitors between the revival of the second phase of Covid-19 in several countries. The event was expected to take place between Tuesday, February 16 to Thursday, February 18.

Another cause for the postponement is the current lockdowns of international borders, in some European and American mainlands. This has directed to a worldwide slump in the industry in complement to the negative effect on the global transport traffic and thrift in general and the aviation sector in particular, according to the Saudi Press Agency. No information has been released about a new date for the event.