‘Vulgar remarks against SC judges and their spouses’; Ex-High court judge arrested !!!

Chennai; Former Kolkata High Court judge C.S. Karnan was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) investigators linked to the Chennai Police on Wednesday. Police sources assert that he was captured from his house in Avadi in association with the offensive comments he made against Supreme Court judges and their spouses.

The CCB had executed an investigation at the City Police Commissionerate last week. The CCB registered cases against sections 228 (Intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in the judicial proceeding), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.), 506 (ii) (punishment for criminal intimidation), 67 (A) (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing the sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of IPC.

Read more; ‘First time in the history’; “Breach of privilege” notice against Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac!!!

In October, Thiruvanmiyur police had charged a case against five men, without naming Mr. Karnan, for encroaching into the quarters of a retired woman Supreme Court judge. Later a videotape of him making offensive comments against Women judges and wives of Supreme Court judges went viral on social media. This is the second time he is being arrested. A seven-member bench, led by Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar, found him blameworthy of disdain and granted the six-month sentence. He was arrested in Malumachampatti in Coimbatore by a West Bengal police team.