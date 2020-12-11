Two Indian cities have been included on the UNESCO’s world heritage list. Know more

The historical fort cities of Orchha and Gwalior have been included in the world heritage cities list of UNESCO under its urban landscape city programme. Madhya Pradesh state government has informed this happiest news on December 7, 2020. The tourism experts have termed the inclusion of both the cities as a major achievement for Madhya Pradesh. UNESCO’s aim is to promoting security and world peace through international cooperation in sciences, education, and culture.

UNESCO’s plan with MP government:

• After being included in the heritage city list, The face of Orchha and Gwalior will totally change after being included in the heritage city list.

• UNESCO’s team will be visiting Madhya Pradesh in 2021 for observing and having a look at the heritage properties. And also it will prepare a master plan for their conservation and development.

• The project by UNESCO will be an example for South Asia. UNESCO will also be providing and guiding with perfect measures and resources for the development of Orchha and Gwalior under the Historic Urban Landscape recommendations.

