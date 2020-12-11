Chief Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Conrad K Sangma, Meghalaya chief minister has tested positive for COVID-19. Conrad himself shared the news through his tweeted on Friday, “I have tested positive for #Covid-19. I am under home isolation and experiencing mild symptoms. I request all those who came in contact with me in the past 5 days to kindly keep a watch on their health and if necessary get tested. Stay safe.”

Sangma has not traveled outside the state for the past five days. He has been occupied with several office meetings and has briefed the media after meeting Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik. Meghalaya has a total of 534 active cases, 11,855 recovered cases and a total of 123 deaths.

Also read: Dilip Kumar birthday: Indian cinema’s legendary actor turns 98 today