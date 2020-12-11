Dilip Kumar birthday: Indian cinema’s legendary actor turns 98 today

Dilip Kumar is one of Indian cinema’s legendary actor. Today, 11th December 2020 marks his 98th birthday. He has given Indian cinema some of the most memorable films, and his powerful performances are still etched in the hearts of millions of his fans. Fans of the legendary actor who is credited for bringing the technique of method acting to the Indian cinema have been flooding Twitter with several tweets celebrating his birthday since midnight.

Dilip Kumar has been bestowed with many films like the ‘Tragedy King Of Bollywood’, ‘First Original Superstar Of Hindi cinema’, ‘Ultimate Method Actor’ among others. However, the thespian has a different take on it. In 1966, the Bollywood star tied the knot with Saira Banu, who is 22 years younger to him. Saira Banu in a recent interview opened up about Dilip Kumar’s birthday celebrations and shared that there will be no celebration this year. She said, “We have had a catastrophe this year. Dilip sahab lost his two brothers. He doesn’t keep well, neither do I. It’s a difficult time for us, so there is no question of a big celebration. We will simply thank the Lord for the gift of life and health.”

