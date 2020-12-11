Google India’s ‘Year in Search’ list announced; Money heist tops list….

The Spanish series ‘Money Heist’ topped the web series category in Google India’s ‘Year in Search’ list. Hansel Mehta’s ‘Scam 1992’ is in second place. ‘Mirzapur 2’, ‘Pathal Lok’, ‘Sex Education’, ‘Breath’ and ‘Dark’ are ranked third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh respectively.

The Spanish web series ‘Money Heist’ has fans all over the world. ‘Money Heist’ first aired on the Spanish television channel Antenna 3 from May to November 2017 under the name ‘La Casa de Papal’. But it was a huge failure. But Netflix took over the series and re-edited 15 episodes to 22 episodes. Soon Money Heist was making waves around the world. Fans are waiting for Season 5.

‘Scam 1992’ is the biggest financial fraud India has ever seen. The incident took place when PV Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister. Harshad Mehta is the hero of the story. Harshad Mehta is one of the biggest financial criminals the country has ever seen. The series presents the growth and decline of Harshad.

‘Mirzapur 2’ is an action thriller set in the city of Mirzapur. The first edition was a big hit. Drug dealing, gang war, violence and politics are all discussed. Directed by Karan Anshumar, Shumreet Singh and Mihir Desai.