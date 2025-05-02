PM Modi Opens Vizhinjam Port, Marks Start of ‘New Age of Development’

The commissioning ceremony of the Vizhinjam International Seaport began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving by helicopter and inspecting the port before addressing the audience. He was greeted by BJP workers with cheers, and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani welcomed him with a garland. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Ministers V. Muraleedharan and Suresh Gopi, MPs Shashi Tharoor and John Brittas, and other state leaders.

In his speech, Port Minister V.N. Vasavan credited the success of the Vizhinjam Port to the efforts of the Left-led Kerala government. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the Centre’s support was limited to a viability gap funding loan. He took a critical stance against the central government’s contribution and framed the project as a significant achievement of the state, making no mention of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s earlier role in the project.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the gathering in Malayalam and underscored the economic importance of Vizhinjam Port for both Kerala and India. He described the port as a symbol of a “new age of development” and remarked humorously that people in Gujarat might be envious of Adani for developing such a major port in Kerala. Modi highlighted how the port would stabilize Kerala’s economy and reduce India’s reliance on foreign ports, keeping more economic value within the country.