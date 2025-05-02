4 dead, 13 injured as marriage party vehicle overturns in MP’s Vidisha district

Four people, including a woman, lost their lives and 13 others were injured after a jeep carrying a marriage party overturned near Lateri town in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district early Friday morning. The vehicle was en route to Sironj from Indore when the accident occurred around 3 am, according to Collector Anshul Gupta.

Among the deceased were Narayan (20), Gokul (18), Basanti Bai (32), and Hajari (40). One critically injured person was referred to a hospital in Bhopal, while the remaining injured were admitted to medical facilities in Vidisha and Lateri for treatment. Senior officials, including the district collector, superintendent of police, and local BJP MLA Umakant Sharma, visited the site to oversee rescue operations.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed sorrow over the incident and announced financial aid for the victims. The families of the deceased will receive Rs 2 lakh each, while Rs 50,000 will be provided to each of the injured, as per directions issued by the state government.