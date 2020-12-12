Imagine being on a diet where all kinds of food are allowed. Here is what you need to know about the Atkins diet

High-protein, low-carbohydrate diets, like The Atkins Diet, have been widely promoted as effective weight loss plans. These programs generally recommend that dieters get 30% to 50% of their total calories from protein.

Not surprisingly, given their reports of less hunger and cravings, they also spontaneously ate less food and lost more weight. The modern-day Atkins program no longer emphasizes ketosis as necessary for weight loss, but it does appear that for some people it’s a very effective way to lose weight and control appetite.

Additionally, many popular low-carb diets, such as Atkins and ketogenic diets, are not considered the high protein, low carb. Instead, they’re high fat, low carb or high fat, very low carb, and they only contain moderate amounts of protein. No branded diets are known to conform to this pattern.