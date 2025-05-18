Kerala to See Heavy Rain and Humid Weather on Sunday

Kerala is expected to experience a mix of overcast skies and scattered rain showers on Sunday. Several regions across the state will face spells of rain coupled with sticky and humid conditions. Although the rainfall may provide short-term relief from the prevailing heat, high humidity is likely to persist. Here’s a breakdown of the weather in key cities:

Kochi

High: 31°C

Low: 25°C

Feels Like: 38°C

Kochi will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, with rain likely starting in the afternoon.

Kozhikode

High: 31°C

Low: 24°C

Feels Like: 37°C

Kozhikode is also expected to witness an overcast afternoon with scattered showers developing post-noon. Residents are advised to keep track of updated local forecasts.

Thiruvananthapuram

High: 31°C

Low: 25°C

Feels Like: 37°C

A brief spell of rain is possible in the early morning, followed by predominantly dry yet cloudy skies for the remainder of the day.

Kollam

High: 31°C

Low: 24°C

Feels Like: 37°C

Kollam may see a few light showers during the morning hours, with cloudy and humid conditions dominating afterwards.