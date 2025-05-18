J&K Police Book 23 Under PSA in Major Anti-Terror Crackdown

In a strong move against terrorist networks, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have booked 23 individuals under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Srinagar. These individuals, identified as terror associates of banned outfits, were detained and sent to jails in Poonch, Udhampur, and Kot Balwal in Jammu. The PSA detentions followed orders from the Srinagar District Magistrate, based on detailed police reports outlining the suspects’ involvement in activities harmful to national security and public order.

According to the police, the accused had been involved in multiple criminal cases and continued to engage in subversive and disruptive activities even after securing bail from the courts. Their persistent involvement in actions against national interests prompted the authorities to take preventive legal action under the PSA. The detainees are accused of attempting to disturb public order and contribute to unrest through criminal and terror-linked activities.

This major crackdown follows the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives and heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. In a related development, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) also carried out raids at 11 locations across Kashmir. Initial findings suggest the detainees were part of a wider conspiracy aimed at promoting anti-national sentiments, spreading communal discord, and encouraging public unrest through coordinated propaganda and terror-linked strategies.