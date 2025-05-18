Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Draw: 5 Indian expats win Dh50,000 each

Abu Dhabi: Five lucky participants won Dh50,000 cash prize in the weekly e-Draw of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi. Prasanth Raghavan, a 57-year-old engineer from Kerala, who has called Abu Dhabi home since 1995, won the fortune. He plans to share the prize with his brother and save the rest.

Sundaran Thachapully, from India, secured his winning ticket online, ticket number 275-158707. It was the free ticket he received this time that led to his win. Banarji Narayanan, a 62-year-old from Kerala, has been a long-time resident of Fujairah, where he has lived with his family for the past 19 years. He has been purchasing tickets regularly, teaming up with a group of friends each month in hopes of winning. It was the free ticket he received that led to his win.

Also Read: Market capitalisation of 9 of top 10 most valued Indian firms climb Rs 3.35 lakh crore

Muhammed Attoora Valappil, originally from India, secured ticket number 275-050776 in store and won the cash prize. Mohamed Farhan Shajahan, a 37-year-old Superintendent from Tamil Nadu, currently based in Kuwait, has been living there with his family for the past nine years. It was the free ticket he received that led to his win.

Tickets are available online or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.