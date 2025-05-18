Suzuki launches Access Ride Connect Edition in India

Mumbai: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the Indian arm of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corporation, has launched a new variant of its Suzuki Access Ride Connect Edition. The new edition is offered in “Pearl Mat Aqua Silver” colour, adding to the Access’s existing colour palette. The new colour joins four existing shades – Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White, and Solid Ice Green.

Priced at Rs 1,01,900 (ex-showroom Delhi), the new Access Ride Connect TFT Edition is now available at all Suzuki Motorcycle India dealerships across the country.

The newly launched Access Ride Connect TFT Edition brings a significant tech upgrade with the introduction of a Bluetooth-enabled coloured TFT digital instrument cluster.The 4.2-inch Thin-Film Transistor (TFT) display provides riders with a crisp, high-contrast interface that delivers essential ride information with improved brightness and clarity.

It is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine, now updated to meet OBD2 compliance standards. This engine delivers an output of 8.3bhp at 6,500rpm and a peak torque of 10.2Nm at 5,000rpm.