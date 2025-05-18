Market capitalisation of 9 of top 10 most valued Indian firms climb Rs 3.35 lakh crore

Mumbai: Nine out of the ten most valuable Indian companies saw a combined increase of Rs 3.35 lakh crore in their market capitalisation last week. Among the top 10 firms, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC recorded gains. Bharti Airtel was the only one to post a decline. The BSE benchmark index rose by 2,876.12 points or 3.61% during the week.

Market capitalisation or ‘market cap’ is a measure used to evaluate the total value of a publicly traded company. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price of the company by the total number of outstanding shares. In essence, market capitalisation represents the theoretical value of a company.

Reliance Industries’ market value rose by Rs 1,06,703.54 crore, reaching Rs 19,71,139.96 crore. ICICI Bank added Rs 46,306.99 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 10,36,322.32 crore. TCS saw its market cap grow by Rs 43,688.4 crore to Rs 12,89,106.49 crore, while Infosys increased by Rs 34,281.79 crore to Rs 6,60,365.49 crore. HDFC Bank’s valuation climbed Rs 34,029.11 crore to Rs 14,80,323.54 crore.

Bajaj Finance’s market cap rose by Rs 32,730.72 crore to Rs 5,69,658.67 crore. ITC’s valuation increased by Rs 15,142.09 crore to Rs 5,45,115.06 crore, and State Bank of India added Rs 11,111.15 crore to reach Rs 7,06,696.04 crore.

Also Read: Amazfit launches new smartwatch in India: Price, Features

Hindustan Unilever also gained Rs 11,054.83 crore, with its market capitalisation standing at Rs 5,59,437.68 crore. In contrast, Bharti Airtel’s valuation fell by Rs 19,330.14 crore to Rs 10,34,561.48 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its top spot as the most valuable company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.