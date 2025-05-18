Know how to withdraw funds from PF account online

New Delhi: Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed retirement savings scheme. EPF allows both the employer and the employee to contribute to the employee’s fund. It is administered and managed by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). EPFO fixes interest rates every year.

EPF subscribers get the accumulated fund with interest at retirement. However, in case of need, they can also withdraw the full or partial fund from their PF account.

Know how to withdraw funds from PF account with this step-by-step guide. However, the following things must be done before you initiate the process;

1) Your UAN (Universal Account Number) is active and linked with: Aadhaar, PAN (if withdrawing more than Rs 50,000 before 5 years of service), and Bank account (with correct IFSC)

2) Your KYC details are verified on the EPFO portal.

Steps to Withdraw EPF Online:

Step 1: Visit EPFO Member Portal

Go to: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Step 2: Login

Use your UAN and password. Enter the captcha and click Sign In.

Step 3: Check KYC Status

Go to ‘Manage’ > ‘KYC’ to confirm that your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details are verified.

Step 4: Go to Online Services

Click on ‘Online Services’ > ‘Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D)’

Step 5: Verify Bank Details

Your bank account number will appear. Enter it again for verification, then click ‘Verify’ and proceed.

Step 6: Choose the Claim Type

Select ‘Only PF Withdrawal (Form 19)’ for full settlement.

Select ‘Pension Withdrawal (Form 10C)’ if applicable.

Select ‘Advance/Partial Withdrawal (Form 31)’ for medical, education, marriage, etc.

Step 7: Fill Details & Upload Documents

Enter reason for withdrawal and other required info.

Upload scanned documents if asked (like medical bills, etc).

Step 8: Submit & Get Acknowledgement

Click ‘Submit’. You’ll get an acknowledgement. Save it for reference.