Public sector bank introduces new fixed deposit scheme: Details

Mumbai: Leading public sector bank, Indian Bank has launched a new fixed deposit scheme called IND Secure. The scheme will be available until September 30, 2025, with investment amounts ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3 crore. Under this FD, the bank is offering an interest rate of 7.15 per cent for the general public, 7.65 per cent for senior citizens, and 7.90 per cent for super senior citizens.

In addition to this, Indian Bank continues to offer the IND Green fixed deposit. This scheme also allows investments starting from Rs 1,000 up to just under Rs 3 crore, with a fixed maturity period of 555 days. On this FD, the bank offers 6.80 per cent to general customers, 7.30 per cent to senior citizens, and 7.55 per cent to super senior citizens.

Meanwhile, the bank has discontinued two of its earlier retail term deposit schemes — IND Super 400 Days and IND Supreme 300 Days. However, it continues to offer special tenure fixed deposits with a return of 7.15 per cent for 444 days and 6.80 per cent for 555 days.

For regular tenures, Indian Bank is offering 6.10 per cent interest for 1-year deposits, 7.10 per cent for deposits between 1 to 2 years, 6.70 per cent for 2 to 3 years, and 6.25 per cent for tenures between 3 to 5 years and also for exactly 5 years.

Alongside these changes, Indian Bank also revised its savings account interest rates last month. For savings deposits up to Rs 10 lakh, the rate has been reduced from 2.90 per cent to 2.75 per cent. For balances between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 2 crore, the new interest rate is 2.80 per cent, while deposits above Rs 2 crore will continue to earn 2.90 per cent, unchanged from before.