UAE Lottery: 7 participants win Dh100,000 each

Dubai: Seven lucky participants win Dh100,000 each under the ‘guaranteed prizes’ category in the latest edition of the UAE Lottery’s Lucky Chance Draw. The grand prize of Dh100-million is yet to be claimed.

The winning numbers for this week’s draw in the days section are: 15, 12, 23, 29, 11, 25 and the month number is 1. Apart from the jackpot, the second place and third place categories worth Dh1 million and Dh100,000 respectively too remained unclaimed, while fifty lucky participants won Dh1,000 each under the fourth place prize category. Dh100 was won by 4,865 participants in the fifth place category.

The seven Lucky Chance IDs are:

CU7172668

CR6885377

CA5147025

DA7712332

CY7570087

CZ7652151

DP9285088

The UAE’s first and only regulated lottery was launched in December last year, offering a Dh100-million jackpot. Depending on how many numbers are matched, players can take home prizes ranging between Dh100 and Dh100 million.

The lottery is for residents aged 18 and above in the UAE. Players are not allowed to participate in the games unless they are physically present in the country at the time of playing. As of now, the prizes are not subject to any taxes.