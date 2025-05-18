Amazfit launches new smartwatch in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Amazfit launched new smartwatch in India. The wearbale named ‘Amazfit Bip 6’ was initially unveiled in the US in March. Amazfit Bip 6 price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 and the wearable is available for purchase via the official e-store, Amazon and select offline retail stores. It comes in Black, Charcoal, Red and Stone colourways.

The newly announced Amazfit Bip 6 sports a 1.97-inch rectangular AMOLED screen with a 390×450 pixels resolution, a 302ppi pixel density and up to 2,000 nits brightness level. The tempered glass display comes with an anti-fingerprint coating. It is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and ships with OpenAI-backed ZeppOS 4.5.

The smartwatch comes with a 5 ATM rating for water resistance. It is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge with typical usage. In battery saver mode, the smart wearable can last for up to 26 days. It supports Bluetooth calling and offline OSM map-backed navigation.

With continuous GPS usage, the watch is claimed to last for up to 32 hours on a single charge. Amazfit says that with heavy usage, the battery life is claimed to last for up to six days, while it can run for up to 26 days in battery-saving mode.