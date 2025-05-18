Indian Railways Offers Free AC Upgrades in New Passenger Scheme

Indian Railways has introduced a new scheme that upgrades passengers from Sleeper Class to 3AC at no additional cost, aiming to enhance travel comfort for select passengers. This initiative has been well-received, particularly by frequent travelers in Sleeper Class who now have the chance to enjoy air-conditioned travel without paying extra.

The upgrade process is part of the auto-upgrade system, which can move a passenger up by a maximum of two classes. To be eligible, passengers must opt in for the upgrade during the ticket booking process. The selection for upgrades is handled randomly through the Passenger Reservation System (PRS), ensuring a fair and automated allocation.

While many passengers have welcomed the scheme, some have raised concerns about potential disruptions to their travel plans due to changes in seat arrangements. Indian Railways advises travelers to check the final reservation chart for confirmation. There are also plans to possibly expand the auto-upgrade system to additional classes and trains, further improving the overall passenger experience.