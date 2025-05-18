Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for second straight day

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala for second straight day. Gold is priced at Rs 69,760 per 8 gram and Rs 8720 per 1 gram. On Friday, gold price rose above Rs 69,000 mark after one month. On Friday, gold price gained by Rs 880 per 8 gram. On Thursday, gold price declined by Rs 1560 per 8 gram.

On April 22, gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time. On April 21, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on April 13. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

Also Read: Suzuki launches new scooter in India: Price, Features

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 92,870/10 gm. 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 85,131/10 gm. And, silver prices today are at Rs 95,480/kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold price was at Rs 92,480/10 gm. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at Rs 95,297/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $3,235.59 an ounce. Bullion lost more than 2% so far this week, and on track for its their worst weekly performance since last November. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $3,239.20. Price of spot silver eased 0.2% to $32.61 an ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $992.55 and palladium lost 0.7% to $961.50.