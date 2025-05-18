Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill 66, Say Hospitals and Medics

At least 66 people, including women and children, were killed across the Gaza Strip in a series of Israeli airstrikes overnight and into Sunday, according to local hospitals and medics. The latest wave of attacks comes as Israel escalates its military campaign in Gaza, aimed at increasing pressure on Hamas to agree to a temporary ceasefire. The Israeli military has yet to issue a statement regarding the strikes.

In one of the deadliest incidents, 22 people were reported killed and around 100 injured during a predawn airstrike on tents housing displaced Palestinians in Al-Mawasi, located in southern Gaza, civil defence officials said. Additional casualties occurred in Jabalia, where a house was hit and seven people died, and nearby Al-Awda Hospital sustained damage. More fatalities were also recorded in the central town of Al-Zawayda and in the southern city of Khan Yunis.

The Israeli army announced Saturday it was expanding its operations across Gaza after more than 19 months of war, stating the move was necessary to defeat Hamas. However, the intensified bombardment comes amid growing international concern over Gaza’s worsening humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by ongoing Israeli restrictions on aid entering the besieged territory.