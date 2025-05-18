Huawei launches new smartwatches

Mumbai: Huawei Watch 5 was launched in the UK and select European markets alongside the Watch Fit 4 and Watch Fit 4 Pro. Huawei Watch 5 price in the UK starts at GBP 399.99 (roughly Rs. 45,700) for the 42mm Green and White colourways. The 46mm Black option costs the same. Meanwhile, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 and Watch Fit 4 Pro variants are priced at GBP 149.99 (roughly Rs. 17,100) and GBP 249.99 (roughly Rs. 28,500), respectively.

Notably, the 42mm Huawei Watch 5 comes in Beige, Green, Gold, and White shades, while the 46mm variant is offered in Black, Brown, Purple, and Titanium colour options. The base Huawei Watch Fit 4 is available in Black, Grey, Purple, and White shades, while the Watch Fit 4 Pro is listed in Black, Blue, and Green colourways. ‘

The 42mm Huawei Watch 5 has a 1.38-inch LTPO AMOLED display, while the 46mm variant sports a 1.5-inch screen. The screen offers 466 x 466 pixels resolution and 3,000 nits peak brightness level. The larger model is said to be made of aerospace-grade titanium, while the smaller option carries a 904L stainless steel body.

Huawei Watch 5 is equipped with an ECG, sleep, blood oxygen level and a heart rate monitor. It has 5 ATM water resistance and an IP69 dust and water resistance rating. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and eSIM connectivity.

The 42mm Watch 5 can last for up to three days in standard mode or up to two days in Always-On Display (AOD) mode. The 46mm variant is claimed to have a battery life of up to four and a half days on standard mode and up to three days in AOD mode.

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 series has 1.82-inch AMOLED displays with a 480 x 408 pixels resolution. The base and Pro models support 2,000 nits and 3,000 nits peak brightness levels, respectively. The smart wearables carry a rotating crown and a side button. They have a 5 ATM water resistance rating, while the Pro version also comes with an IP6X dust resistance rating.

Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro variant is equipped with an ECG sensor, while both base and Pro models have heart rate monitors. Both models are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 10 days with standard usage. Connectivity options include GPS, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC.