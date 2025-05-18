Stray Dog Attacks in Kerala: Two Kids Injured in Kozhikode

Two separate stray dog attacks in Kozhikode, Kerala, left two young children injured, sparking renewed concerns over the region’s stray dog menace. One of the attacks occurred in Kuttchipara within the Kozhikode Corporation limits, where a five-year-old boy was brutally bitten while playing near his home. CCTV footage of the incident shows the dog chasing and attacking the child, biting him on the hands and legs after he fell to the ground. The boy was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, receiving multiple injections, including one on his head.

The child’s father expressed deep frustration, saying the situation has become dangerous for families, as letting children play outside now carries serious risk. He lamented that children are either confined indoors to screens or at risk of dog attacks outside. He also criticized authorities for failing to take action, adding that it appears animals are being prioritized over human safety in the area. The recurring threat has caused fear among residents, with many demanding urgent intervention to address the stray dog population.

In a separate incident the following morning, a two-year-old boy named Sahran was bitten by a stray dog near his house in Kavilumpara Chathankottunada, Kuttiadi. He was also taken to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for treatment. These back-to-back attacks have intensified public outcry in Kozhikode, where residents are calling for stronger measures to prevent such incidents and protect vulnerable children from further harm.