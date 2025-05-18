Hyderabad Charminar Fire Kills 17; PM Announces Ex-Gratia for Victims

A devastating fire broke out early Sunday morning in a building near Gulzar House, close to Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar, claiming the lives of at least 17 people, including children. The blaze, which began around 6:30 am, quickly engulfed the structure, sending thick black smoke into the sky. Though the exact cause is still under investigation, officials suspect a short circuit may have triggered the fire.

Eleven fire engines were deployed to the scene to bring the situation under control, and firefighters continue to work at the site. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed sorrow over the incident and mentioned plans to discuss financial assistance with the Prime Minister. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also responded swiftly, instructing officials to speed up relief work and ensure proper medical care for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences, expressing deep anguish over the loss of lives. The Prime Minister’s Office announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured. This tragedy comes just days after another major fire incident on May 14 in Begum Bazar, highlighting growing concerns over fire safety in the city. Authorities have urged residents to steer clear of the area as rescue and relief operations continue.