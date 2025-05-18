ISRO’s PSLV-C61 Mission Fails Due to Third Stage Pressure Anomaly

In a major setback for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), its 101st mission involving the launch of the Earth Observation Satellite EOS-09 onboard the PSLV-C61 rocket could not be completed on Sunday. The failure occurred due to an issue with pressure in the rocket’s third stage. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced shortly after the launch that while the first and second stages performed normally, an anomaly was observed during the third stage, leading to mission failure.

The rocket lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 5:59 AM as planned, with the aim of placing the EOS-09 satellite into a sun-synchronous polar orbit. However, by around 6:15 AM, ISRO officials confirmed that the mission could not be accomplished. The PSLV-C61 mission marked the 63rd flight of the PSLV and the 27th using its XL configuration. The satellite, weighing 1696.24 kg, was the heaviest Earth observation satellite ISRO had developed, underscoring its growing ambitions in space.

Despite the setback, ISRO has not disclosed further technical details and is currently reviewing the situation. The failed mission was significant for India’s space sector, which is also preparing for key upcoming projects such as Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-5, and Mangalyaan. The PSLV-C61 was seen as a stepping stone for more advanced future missions, and the failure may lead to a reassessment of launch procedures and systems moving forward.