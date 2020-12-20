BJP ally resigns from parliamentary panels to support farmers agitation

Rajasthan’s Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal resigned from three parliamentary committees for extending his support to farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s farm laws. He handed his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Beniwal is a convener of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and the BJP’s ally at the Centre. He was a member of parliamentary committees on industries, petroleum and natural gas. He has constantly been supporting the farmers’ agitation against three farm laws enacted by the Centre.

“I had raised various people-centric issues with the committees I was part of in Parliament. It is sad that action has not been taken on the issues. There is no justification for committees in the parliamentary system if action is not taken. As the issues remained unheard and due to the farmers’ agitation, I am tendering my resignation from the committees,” Beniwal said.

