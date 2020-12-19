Shortly after joining the BJP, former minister attacks Trinamool Congress

Kolkata: Shortly after joining the BJP, Suvendu Adhikari, the powerful Bengal leader, and former minister slammed the Trinamool Congress. There are deep rot and unrest within the Trinamool Congress. “The 2021 assembly elections was a crucial stage,” Suvendu said in an open letter to Trinamool grassroots members.

Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP on Saturday at a rally of nine MLAs and Trinamool MPs from various parties and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Suvendu, who was a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, had been in limbo for a few months. Suvendu, who first resigned as a minister and later as an MLA, resigned from Trinamool yesterday. But his resignation as the MLA has not yet been accepted.

Suvendu said neither Bengal nor the Trinamool Congress was a monopoly. The party was not built overnight by the contribution of one person. It is part of a larger, more consistent effort. That is how the Trinamool came to power in Bengal in 2011. He pointed out that the Trinamool, which was established by the sacrificial struggle of the common man, is now full of people who do not care about anyone else.

